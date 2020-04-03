Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services makes up approximately 1.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,371. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.