Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 11,921 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 211.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 200,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,672. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

