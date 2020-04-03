William Blair Comments on HubSpot Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HubSpot in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32).

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.68.

Shares of HUBS opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.53. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,055 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

