William Blair Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

