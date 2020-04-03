William Blair Weighs in on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

