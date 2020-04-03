Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) recently:

4/2/2020 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/18/2020 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

3/17/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $38.05 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

