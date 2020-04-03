WinCash (WCC) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 76.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. WinCash has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $23,272.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00028224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars.

