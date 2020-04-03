Winding Tree 24-Hour Volume Tops $378.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $378.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

