Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0173

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Wings has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and Livecoin. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $61,838.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02611565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00197417 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

