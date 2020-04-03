Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Wingstop worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

