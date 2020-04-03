WINk (WIN) Market Cap Hits $16.11 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 8% against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004777 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.