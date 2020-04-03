Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF):

4/2/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/23/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

3/13/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.25.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 177,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $759,754.71. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

