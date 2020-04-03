Woodstock Corp Acquires 8,311 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 872,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,451,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

