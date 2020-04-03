Woodstock Corp Has $34.38 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.0% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,192,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

