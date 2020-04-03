Woodstock Corp Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 262,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,749,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Nomura began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.49.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

