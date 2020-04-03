Woodstock Corp Has $6.73 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,198. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

