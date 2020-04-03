Woodstock Corp Sells 860 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 31,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,281,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.76. 53,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.