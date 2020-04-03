Woodstock Corp Sells 964 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,991. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

