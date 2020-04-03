Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,198,832. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

