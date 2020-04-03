Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Six analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $947.70 million. Workday reported sales of $825.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.97.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.53. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

