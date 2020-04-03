Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 378.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 86,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Wright Medical Group worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of WMGI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

