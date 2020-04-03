Wyndham Destinations Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 709 call options.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,987. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

