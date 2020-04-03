X-CASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,201.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $821,858.83 and approximately $2,201.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000716 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000439 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,906,399,387 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

