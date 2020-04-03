XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 85.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

In other XAI OCTAGON FR/COM news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Also, insider Philip G. Franklin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,493 shares of company stock worth $112,349.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

