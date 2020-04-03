Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Xencor reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 182,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

