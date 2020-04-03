Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XERS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.20. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.