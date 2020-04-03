XGOX Hits 1-Day Volume of $80.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. XGOX has a market capitalization of $15,517.23 and approximately $80.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.93 or 1.01137679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001541 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

