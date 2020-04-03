XP (NYSE:XP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

XP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of XP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. 809,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,398. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth about $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth about $7,001,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

