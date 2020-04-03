Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Xperi worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Xperi stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

