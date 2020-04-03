XRP Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. XRP has a total market capitalization of $7.89 billion and $2.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Exmo, Bits Blockchain and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.02640394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00104448 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,024,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,935,664,307 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Indodax, CEX.IO, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Braziliex, Coinsquare, Kraken, Bithumb, DigiFinex, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Exrates, Gatehub, B2BX, Independent Reserve, OKEx, BTC Markets, Koinex, Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, ABCC, Zebpay, Korbit, Ovis, Bits Blockchain, Huobi, BitMarket, RippleFox, Covesting, Altcoin Trader, Tripe Dice Exchange, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Ripple China, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BCEX, Coinone, FCoin, Bitbank, Bitsane, Cryptohub, MBAex, Bitso, HitBTC, Bitlish, Kuna, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Bitstamp, Gate.io, C2CX, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Liquid, Coinbe, Binance, BitBay, BtcTurk, Bitinka, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, LakeBTC, Coindeal, Stellarport and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

