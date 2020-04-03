XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $9,531.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.04456134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, BitMart and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

