Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Yelp worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 12,477.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 600,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NYSE YELP opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

