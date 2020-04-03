YOU COIN Market Cap Reaches $18.51 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $9.10 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

