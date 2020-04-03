Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of ARW opened at $51.16 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

