Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto also reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37). The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BITA. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

