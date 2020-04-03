Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($1.80). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.