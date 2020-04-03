Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the highest is $8.93 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $10.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $30.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.73 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

NYSE DE opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

