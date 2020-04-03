Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Inogen posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

INGN stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

