Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.36.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

