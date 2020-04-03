Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OncoCyte posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OncoCyte.

NASDAQ:OCX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 100,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,975. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

