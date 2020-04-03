Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.