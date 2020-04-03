Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $7.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.21 billion and the lowest is $6.59 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $29.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.71 billion to $29.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other news, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $12.76 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

