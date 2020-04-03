Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.65. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $53.47. 12,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

