Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.87 Million

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will post sales of $594.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.09 million and the lowest is $481.00 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $576.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

NYSE XEC opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

