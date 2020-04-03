Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

