Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.20. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.58. 431,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,354. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,377,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.