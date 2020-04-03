Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.30 billion. Molson Coors Brewing posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE:TAP opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

