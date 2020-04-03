Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report sales of $30.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.15 million and the highest is $30.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.87 million, with estimates ranging from $125.60 million to $146.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,902.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 1,088,782 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $16,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $11,881,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 238,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

