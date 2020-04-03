Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

SPT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 58,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

