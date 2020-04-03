Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.27. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

